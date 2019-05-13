The Electric Zoo lineup is out! Notable names include Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Dog Blood, Ganja White Night, Excision, Flux Pavilion and MORE! See the lineup poster farther below for a full listing & the individual day lineups.

Electric Zoo 2019 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Electric Zoo tickets are on sale!

You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places. The Electric Zoo theme is out! It's Electric Zoo: Evolved!

The Electric Zoo dates are Sept. August 30 - September 1, 2019.

The festival has a theme each year, and past vibes have included Urban Jungle, the Wild Island, the 6th Boro and The BIG 10 theme from last year ... EZoo has def stood the test of time.

The Electric Zoo 2019 lineup and Electric Zoo 2019 tickets are below!