Electric Zoo 2019

The Electric Zoo lineup is out! Notable names include Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Dog Blood, Ganja White Night, Excision, Flux Pavilion and MORE! See the lineup poster farther below for a full listing & the individual day lineups.
You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places. The Electric Zoo theme is out! It's Electric Zoo: Evolved!