Electric Zoo 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to tickets.

Electric Zoo 2020 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check back for lineup announcements!

The CONFIRMED Electric Zoo 2020 dates are Sept. 4 - 6! It's a new weekend for the festival and it's been confirmed in a tweet from the festival.

The last Electric Zoo lineup had people like Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Dog Blood, Ganja White Night, Excision, Flux Pavilion and more. The Electric Zoo Pryda Arena lineup made its first U.S. festival appearance at Randall's Island Park and had Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Cristoph among others.

You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.

The festival has a theme each year, and past vibes have included Electric Zoo: Evolved, The BIG 10, Urban Jungle, the Wild Island, the 6th Boro and more. EZoo has def stood the test of time.

The Electric Zoo 2020 lineup and Electric Zoo 2020 tickets are below!

Electric Zoo 2020 Media

The Electric Zoo venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out