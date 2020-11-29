Electric Zoo 2020 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check back for lineup announcements!
The last Electric Zoo lineup had people like Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Dog Blood, Ganja White Night, Excision, Flux Pavilion and more. The Electric Zoo Pryda Arena lineup made its first U.S. festival appearance at Randall's Island Park and had Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Cristoph among others.
You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.
The festival has a theme each year, and past vibes have included Electric Zoo: Evolved, The BIG 10, Urban Jungle, the Wild Island, the 6th Boro and more. EZoo has def stood the test of time.