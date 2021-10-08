The Electric Zoo 2021 lineup is out! Alesso, Aly & Fila, Deorro, Illenium, LSDream, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Nina Las Vegas, Seven Lions, testpilot, Tiesto, Zeds Dead & more! Hit the Electric Zoo lineup section farther below for a complete list.

Electric Zoo 2021 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check back for lineup announcements!

Electric Zoo 2021 tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, VIP and Platinum tickets. Ferry tickets and Brooklyn Shuttle passes are also available. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets.

The official Electric Zoo 2021 dates are Sept. 3 - 5! It's a new weekend for the festival and it's been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the Electric Zoo website.

The festival has a theme each year, and the Electric Zoo theme for 2021 is Supernaturals.

The last Electric Zoo lineup had people like Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Dog Blood, Ganja White Night, Excision, Flux Pavilion and more. The Electric Zoo Pryda Arena lineup made its first U.S. festival appearance at Randall's Island Park and had Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, Cristoph among others.

You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.

The Electric Zoo 2021 lineup and Electric Zoo 2021 tickets are below!

The Electric Zoo venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2021 event might be layed out

