Electric Zoo 2022 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. Electric Zoo is an internationally recognized festival and is certainly one of New York City's biggest and most popular music festivals. The 2022 version of Electric Zoo will be no different.
Electric Zoo 2022 tickets are on sale. General Admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are available. Ferry tickets and Brooklyn Shuttle passes are also available. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets.
The festival has a theme each year, and the Electric Zoo theme for 2022 will emerge soon.
The last Electric Zoo lineup has Alesso, Kaskade, Illenium, Seven Lions, Rezz, Galantis, Fisher, Tiësto, KSHMR, Zeds Dead, test pilot and more.
You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.