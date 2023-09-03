Electric Zoo 2023 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. Electric Zoo is an internationally recognized festival and is certainly one of New York City's biggest and most popular music festivals. The 2023 version of Electric Zoo will be no different.

Electric Zoo 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets.

The Electric Zoo lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Electric Zoo 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Electric Zoo 2023 dates are Sept. 1 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Electric Zoo always happens on Labor Day weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.

The festival has a theme each year, check back to see what the theme will be in 2023.

The previous Electric Zoo lineup had Diplo, DJ Snake, Camelphat, Tchami, VNSSA, Porter Robinson,Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, AC Slater, Will Clarke and more. Stages will be hosted by Brownies & Lemonade, Odyzey, Carl Cox Invites and Confession.and more.

You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.

The Electric Zoo 2023 lineup and Electric Zoo 2023 tickets are below!

Electric Zoo 2023 Tickets Electric Zoo tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the button below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets: ELECTRIC ZOO TICKETS

Electric Zoo 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to Electric Zoo 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of Electric Zoo 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS > The Electric Zoo map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out Electric Zoo 2023 is gonna be HOT The 2023 Electric Zoo will have incredible sunset shows Electric Zoo 2023 is a place for friends Check the status of the Electric Zoo 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP > Electric Zoo 2023 will be like this Electric Zoo 2023 is gonna be crazy Electric Zoo 2023 can be your best festival weekend of the year Electric Zoo 2023 will be bright and bold Electric Zoo 2023 You'll never get too much sauce at Electric Zoo 2023

The Electric Zoo 2023 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.