     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE        
 
 
 
 

 

   
Start Date: September 1
End Date: September 3
New York, New York, USA
 

Electric Zoo 2023 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. Electric Zoo is an internationally recognized festival and is certainly one of New York City's biggest and most popular music festivals. The 2023 version of Electric Zoo will be no different.

 

Electric Zoo 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets.

 

ELECTRIC ZOO TICKETS

 

The Electric Zoo lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Electric Zoo 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Electric Zoo 2023 dates are Sept. 1 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Electric Zoo always happens on Labor Day weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.

 

The festival has a theme each year, check back to see what the theme will be in 2023.

 

The previous Electric Zoo lineup had Diplo, DJ Snake, Camelphat, Tchami, VNSSA, Porter Robinson,Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, AC Slater, Will Clarke and more. Stages will be hosted by Brownies & Lemonade, Odyzey, Carl Cox Invites and Confession.and more.

 

You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.

 

The Electric Zoo 2023 lineup and Electric Zoo 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Zoo tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the button below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets:

 

ELECTRIC ZOO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 Media

 

Electric Zoo 2023 lineup

 

What are you gonna wear to Electric Zoo 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 tickets

 

Check the status of Electric Zoo 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 map

 

The Electric Zoo map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

2023 Electric Zoo

 

Electric Zoo 2023 is gonna be HOT

 

 

2023 Electric Zoo

 

The 2023 Electric Zoo will have incredible sunset shows

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023

 

Electric Zoo 2023 is a place for friends

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 lineup

 

Check the status of the Electric Zoo 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 will be like this

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023

 

Electric Zoo 2023 is gonna be crazy

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023

 

Electric Zoo 2023 can be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023

 

Electric Zoo 2023 will be bright and bold

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023

 

You'll never get too much sauce at Electric Zoo 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 Schedule

 

The Electric Zoo 2023 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 Lineup

 

The Electric Zoo lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Electric Zoo tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the button below for details and access to Electric Zoo tickets:

 

ELECTRIC ZOO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Electric Zoo 2023 lineup

 

The previous Electric Zoo lineup had Diplo, DJ Snake Camelphat, Tchami, VNSSA, Porter Robinson, Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, AC Slater, Will Clarke and more. Stages were hosted by Brownies & Lemonade, Odyzey, Carl Cox Invites and Confession.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     