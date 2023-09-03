Electric Zoo 2023 is the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. Electric Zoo is an internationally recognized festival and is certainly one of New York City's biggest and most popular music festivals. The 2023 version of Electric Zoo will be no different.
The expected Electric Zoo 2023 dates are Sept. 1 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Electric Zoo always happens on Labor Day weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.
The festival has a theme each year, check back to see what the theme will be in 2023.
The previous Electric Zoo lineup had Diplo, DJ Snake, Camelphat, Tchami, VNSSA, Porter Robinson,Armin Van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, AC Slater, Will Clarke and more. Stages will be hosted by Brownies & Lemonade, Odyzey, Carl Cox Invites and Confession.and more.
You can check out great Electric Zoo stages like the Main Stage, Hilltop Arena, Sunday School Grove and Riverside. Each caters to a different experience. Ezoo afterparties happen at venues like King's Hall, Output and Schimanski, as well as other places.
