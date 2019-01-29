Escapade Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Escapade Music Festival 2019 features a lineup of house music, trance, bass music, and trap in late June to kick summer into overdrive! The lineup is out and DJ Snake and Martin Garrix headline! Tchami X Malaa, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Adventure Clube, Ferry Corsten Presents Unity, Jeffery Sutorius (formerly Dash Berlin) Kayzo, KSHMR, Loud Luxury and Markus Schulz also top the lineup!

The festival usually happens in Ottawa at TD Place Stadium, an outdoor stadium.

The confirmed Escapade Music Festival dates are June 22 - 23.

