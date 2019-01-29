Escapade Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Escapade Music Festival 2019
Start Date: June 22
End Date: June 23
Ottawa, Ontario
Canada
 
 
 

Escapade Music Festival 2019 features a lineup of house music, trance, bass music, and trap in late June to kick summer into overdrive! The lineup is out and DJ Snake and Martin Garrix headline! Tchami X Malaa, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Adventure Clube, Ferry Corsten Presents Unity, Jeffery Sutorius (formerly Dash Berlin) Kayzo, KSHMR, Loud Luxury and Markus Schulz also top the lineup!

 

Presale tickets are on sale and going fast!!

 

The festival usually happens in Ottawa at TD Place Stadium, an outdoor stadium.

 

The confirmed Escapade Music Festival dates are June 22 - 23.

 

The Escapade Music Festival 2019 lineup and Escapade Music Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019 Media

Escapade Music Festival 2019

Escapade Music Festival 2019 lineup is out!!! SEE LINEUP >

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019 will be like this

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019

Escapade Music Festival 2019 can be your funnest festival weekend of the year

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019Escapade Music Festival presale tickets are going fast! SEE TICKETS >

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019

Escapade Music Festival dates have been announced! June 22 - 23, 2019.

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019

What are YOU wearing to Escapade Music Festival 2019? Use our promo code SPACELAB (all caps) to get 10% off at www.vibedration.com & www.iheartraves.com!

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019

Make Escapade Music Festival 2019 incredible SHOP NOW >

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019

The Escapade Music Festival lineup includes a lineup of house music, trance, bass music, and trap

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019Escapade Music Festival 2019 is a place for friends

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019Escapade Music Festival tickets are on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

Escapade Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Who do you want in the Escapade Music Festival lineup? TELL US >

 

 

 

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
   
 

 

What are you wearing to YOUR next event? Use the promo code SPACELAB (all caps) at iHeartRaves to get 10% off!

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
ARISE MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP SO FAR: TIPPER & MORE TO COME
 
LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE TICKETS GO ON SALE JAN. 19!
 
MADE IN AMERICA TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     