Escapade Music Festival 2020

The last Escapade Music Festival lineup had DJ Snake and Martin Garrix as headliners. Tchami X Malaa, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Adventure Club, Ferry Corsten Presents Unity, Jeffery Sutorius (formerly Dash Berlin) Kayzo, KSHMR, Loud Luxury and Markus Schulz also topped the list.
Escapade Music Festival is dedicated to the development of the electronic music scene in Ottawa. It happens during Canada Day and combines international talent with local talent for an incredible weekend event.
Escapade Music Festival tickets are available during a presale that runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 PM EST - through Sunday Nov. 24 at 11:59 PM EST. You can get a ticket for $10 down and pay $5 a month! You can choose from General Admission or Weekend tickets.