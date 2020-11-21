Escapade Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details!

The CONFIRMED Escapade Music Festival 2020 dates are June 20 - 21! This has been confirmed on the Escapade Music Festival website.

Escapade Music Festival 2020 features a lineup of house music, trance, bass music, and trap in late June to kick summer into overdrive!

The last Escapade Music Festival lineup had DJ Snake and Martin Garrix as headliners. Tchami X Malaa, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Adventure Club, Ferry Corsten Presents Unity, Jeffery Sutorius (formerly Dash Berlin) Kayzo, KSHMR, Loud Luxury and Markus Schulz also topped the list.

Escapade Music Festival is dedicated to the development of the electronic music scene in Ottawa. It happens during Canada Day and combines international talent with local talent for an incredible weekend event.

The Escapade Music Festival 2020 lineup and Escapade Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

Escapade Music Festival Tickets 2020 Escapade Music Festival tickets are available during a presale that runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 PM EST - through Sunday Nov. 24 at 11:59 PM EST. You can get a ticket for $10 down and pay $5 a month! You can choose from General Admission or Weekend tickets. BUY TICKETS

Escapade Music Festival 2020 Media

