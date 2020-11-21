     
 
Escapade Music Festival 2020
Start Date: June 20
End Date: June 21
Ottawa, Ontario
Escapade Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details!

 

The CONFIRMED Escapade Music Festival 2020 dates are June 20 - 21! This has been confirmed on the Escapade Music Festival website.

 

Escapade Music Festival 2020 features a lineup of house music, trance, bass music, and trap in late June to kick summer into overdrive!

 

The last Escapade Music Festival lineup had DJ Snake and Martin Garrix as headliners. Tchami X Malaa, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Adventure Club, Ferry Corsten Presents Unity, Jeffery Sutorius (formerly Dash Berlin) Kayzo, KSHMR, Loud Luxury and Markus Schulz also topped the list.

 

Escapade Music Festival is dedicated to the development of the electronic music scene in Ottawa. It happens during Canada Day and combines international talent with local talent for an incredible weekend event.

 

The Escapade Music Festival 2020 lineup and Escapade Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Escapade Music Festival tickets are available during a presale that runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 PM EST - through Sunday Nov. 24 at 11:59 PM EST. You can get a ticket for $10 down and pay $5 a month! You can choose from General Admission or Weekend tickets.

 

Escapade Music Festival Lineup 2020


 

The Escapade Music Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

