Exit Festival 2020 recently announced that it's moving forward as planned, but with new dates! The dates are yet to be determined but are likely to happen in August. This has been Confirmed on the Exit Festival website.

The Exit Festival is doing the the next phase of their Life Stream Project from September 3rd to 6th at the famous mts Dance Arena in Serbia! Check out this liost of stellar names of who will be performing live: Charlotte de Witte and Ben Klock (at the event) and live via "special screen" will be Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, Paul Van Dyk! Also performing are Marcel Dettmann, DJ Tennis, Satori live, Ofenbach, Burak Yeter, Mahmut Orhan and Ece Ekren.

Exit Festival in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!

The Exit Festival 2020 lineup has David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, James Arthur, Tyga, Boris Brejcha, Sepultura, Roni Size B2b Ltj Bukem and more! Hit the Exit Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's been announced so far.

Exit Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the Exit Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets.

It's held in the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress and the Exit Festival 2020 dates were originally July 9 - 12, but his is changing as Exit moves to an August event. The official dates are yet to be announced. Check back for updates!

The next version of Exit Festival is called EXIT 2.0, and it will be the 20th anniversary of the Serbian festival.

It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.

The Cure, Paul Kalkbrenner, Greta Van Fleet, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, Tom Walker, Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte all topped the last Exit Festival lineup.

