Exit Festival in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!

The Exit Festival 2023 dates are 6 - 9 July located in the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress.

Exit Festival tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Exit Festival 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Exit Festival 2023 lineup has The Prodigy, Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Wu-Tang Clan, Chase and Stus DJ set, Camelphat, Clayton, Dimitri Vegas & like Mike, Amelie lens, Nina Kraviz, Erica, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganatto, Sofi Tucker and more. Hit the Exit Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform.

It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.

A previous Exit Festival lineup had David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, James Arthur, Tyga, Boris Brejcha, Sepultura, Roni Size B2b Ltj Bukem and more.