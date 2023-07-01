The Exit Festival 2023 lineup has The Prodigy, Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Wu-Tang Clan, Chase and Stus DJ set, Camelphat, Clayton, Dimitri Vegas & like Mike, Amelie lens, Nina Kraviz, Erica, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganatto, Sofi Tucker and more. Hit the Exit Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform.
It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.
A previous Exit Festival lineup had David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, James Arthur, Tyga, Boris Brejcha, Sepultura, Roni Size B2b Ltj Bukem and more.
