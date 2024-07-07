Exit Festival in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!

The expected Exit Festival 2024 dates are 4 - 7 July, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Exit Festival location is the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress.

Exit Festival tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Exit Festival 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Exit Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Exit Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.

The previous Exit Festival lineup had The Prodigy, Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Wu-Tang Clan, Chase and Stus DJ set, Camelphat, Clayton, Dimitri Vegas & like Mike, Amelie lens, Nina Kraviz, Erica, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganatto, Sofi Tucker and more.