Exit Festival 2024
Start Date: July 4
End Date: July 7
Novi Sad, Serbia
Exit Festival in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!

 

The expected Exit Festival 2024 dates are 4 - 7 July, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

The Exit Festival location is the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress.

 

Exit Festival tickets come in a variety of prices.

 

The Exit Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet.

 

It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.

 

The previous Exit Festival lineup had The Prodigy, Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Wu-Tang Clan, Chase and Stus DJ set, Camelphat, Clayton, Dimitri Vegas & like Mike, Amelie lens, Nina Kraviz, Erica, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganatto, Sofi Tucker and more.

 

The previous Exit Festival lineup had The Prodigy, Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Wu-Tang Clan, Chase and Stus DJ set, Camelphat, Clayton, Dimitri Vegas & like Mike, Amelie lens, Nina Kraviz, Erica, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganatto, Sofi Tucker and more.

 

 

Another previous Exit Festival lineup included:

 

David Guetta

Fatboy Slim

James Arthur

Tyga

Boris Brejcha

Sepultura

Artbat

Kosheen

M.o.d.

Meduza

Roni Size B2b Ltj Bukem

Zhu

Buč Kesidi

Bury Tomorrow

Crippled Black Phoenix

E-play

Love Hunters

Moscow Death Brigade

She Past Away

