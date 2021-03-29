Firefly Music Festival 2021 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

The official Firefly Music Festival 2021 dates are September 23 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Firefly Music Festival website.

Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission, VIP and Super VIP passes. You can find out more in the Firefly Music Festival tickets section.

Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.

The last Firefly Music Festival lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Diplo, Run The Jewels, CHVRCHES, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, if the event hadn't been canceled.

The Firefly Music Festival 2021 lineup and Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets are below!

Firefly Music Festival 2021 will be an amazing weekend in the sun Firefly Music Festival 2021 will have indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets will grant you golden days of warm sun Firefly Music Festival 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together This is what Firefly Music Festival 2021 will be like Firefly Music Festival 2021 will have great names in the lineup like Courtney Barnett, who played the last event A Firefly venue map o' the grounds from the last event, this could give some insight as to how the 2021 festival might be laid out Firefly Music Festival 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together The Firefly lineup always has a lot of hip hop, indie rock, electronic music and alternative music as part of the weekend

