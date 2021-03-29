     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2021 2022 STORE      
 
 
 
 
   
Firefly Music Festival 2021
Start Date: September 23
End Date: September 26
Dover, Delaware
USA
 
 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

 

The official Firefly Music Festival 2021 dates are September 23 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Firefly Music Festival website.

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission, VIP and Super VIP passes. You can find out more in the Firefly Music Festival tickets section.

 

Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.

 

The last Firefly Music Festival lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Diplo, Run The Jewels, CHVRCHES, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, if the event hadn't been canceled.

 

The Firefly Music Festival 2021 lineup and Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Firefly Music Festival tickets are not on sale. They're usually available in General Admission, VIP and Super VIP passes.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 Media

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021

 

What are you gonna wear to Firefly 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 will be an amazing weekend in the sun

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 will have indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets will grant you golden days of warm sun SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

 

This is what Firefly Music Festival 2021 will be like

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 will have great names in the lineup like Courtney Barnett, who played the last event

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021

 

A Firefly venue map o' the grounds from the last event, this could give some insight as to how the 2021 festival might be laid out

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 tickets

 

Check the status of Firefly Music Festival tickets! SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 lineup

 

The Firefly lineup always has a lot of hip hop, indie rock, electronic music and alternative music as part of the weekend SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

 

Firefly Music Festival 2021 Schedule

 

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Firefly Music Festival Lineup 2021

 

Firefly Music Festival lineup

 

The Firefly Music Festival lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet.

 

Check back for updates!

 

The previous lineup would have included Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Diplo, Run The Jewels, CHVRCHES and Rainbow Kitten, if they event had happened.

 

 

FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     