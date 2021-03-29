Firefly Music Festival 2021 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.
Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.
The last Firefly Music Festival lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Diplo, Run The Jewels, CHVRCHES, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, if the event hadn't been canceled.
The Firefly Music Festival lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet.
