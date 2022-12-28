Firefly Music Festival 2022 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

The Firefly Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Firefly Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

Firefly Music Festival 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission, VIP and Super VIP passes. You can find out more in the Firefly Music Festival tickets section. Check back for updates.

The official Firefly Music Festival 2022 dates are September 22 - 25, meaning that last year's switch to Firefly fall dates seems to be be a permanent rescheduling. This has been confirmed on the Firefly Music Festival website.

Traditionally Firefly Festival was an early summer event, now it's a late summer/early fall happening.

Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.

The last Firefly Music Festival lineup had Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo as headliners. Phoebe Bridgers, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Rich, Megan Thee Stallion, Marc Rebillet, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Glass Animals and Machine Gun Kelly also topped the list.

The Firefly Music Festival 2022 lineup and Firefly Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

Firefly Music Festival 2022 will be an amazing weekend in the sun Firefly Music Festival 2022 will have indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music Firefly Music Festival 2022 is a chance to get your festfam together A Firefly venue map o' the grounds from a previous event, this could give some insight as to how the 2022 festival might be layed out The Firefly lineup always has a lot of hip hop, indie rock, electronic music and alternative music as part of the weekend

Firefly Music Festival 2022 Schedule

The Firefly Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.