Firefly Music Festival 2022 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.
Traditionally Firefly Festival was an early summer event, now it's a late summer/early fall happening.
Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.
The last Firefly Music Festival lineup had Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo as headliners. Phoebe Bridgers, Cage The Elephant, Roddy Rich, Megan Thee Stallion, Marc Rebillet, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, Glass Animals and Machine Gun Kelly also topped the list.
