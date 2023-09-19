Firefly Music Festival 2023 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days! Firefly Music Festival also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

Firefly Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. You can find out more in the Firefly Music Festival tickets section below. Check back for updates.

The Firefly Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Firefly Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below to see who's perming. Check back for updates.

The expected Firefly Music Festival 2023 dates are September 21 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Originally, Firefly Festival was an early summer event, now it's a late summer/early fall happening.

Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill — you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.

The last Firefly Music Festival lineup had Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Weezer, The Kid LaROi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charlie XCX, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and The Heart, Manchester Orchestra and more.

The Firefly Music Festival 2023 lineup and Firefly Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

Firefly Music Festival 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to Firefly 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of Firefly Music Festival 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS > The Firefly Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out. This is what Firefly Music Festival 2023 will be like Firefly Music Festival 2023 will be an amazing weekend in the sun Firefly Music Festival 2023 will have indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music Firefly Music Festival 2023 is a chance to get your festfam together Firefly Music Festival 2023 Check out the current prices for Firefly Music Festival tickets SEE TICKETS > Firefly Music Festival 2023 is a chance to get your festfam together The Firefly lineup always has a lot of hip hop, indie rock, electronic music and alternative music as part of the weekend SEE LINEUP >

Firefly Music Festival 2023 Schedule

The Firefly Music Festival schedule will posted here when it's announced.