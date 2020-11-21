The CONFIRMED Forecastle Festival 2020 dates are July 17 - 19! This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the Forecastle Festival website.

Forecastle Festival 2020 happens in Louisville at Waterfront Park. It features a lineup of indie rock and alternative music mixed with environmental activism and outdoor recreation for a weekend in the sun you'll never forget!

Festival Organizer AC Entertainment brings local music alongside national & international acts to create a great all-around experience.

The last Forecastle Festival lineup had The Killers, Anderson.Paak and The Avett Brothers as headliners. Portugal. The Man, Maggie Rogers, Tyler Childers, Judah & The Lion, Playboi Carti and CHVRCHES also topped the list.

Forecastle festival is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Bonnaroo and Railbird Festival.

Forecastle Festival Tickets 2020 Forecastle Festival tickets are not on sale yet. The ticket presale starts on Dec. 2 at 10AM EST! Check back for updates!

The Forecastle Festival venue map from the last event, it give some clues as to what the 2020 festival will be like