Forecastle Festival 2020
Start Date: July 17
End Date: July 19
Louisville, Kentucky
USA
 
 
 

The CONFIRMED Forecastle Festival 2020 dates are July 17 - 19! This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the Forecastle Festival website.

 

Forecastle Festival 2020 happens in Louisville at Waterfront Park. It features a lineup of indie rock and alternative music mixed with environmental activism and outdoor recreation for a weekend in the sun you'll never forget!

 

2020 Forecastle Festival tickets are not on sale yet, check the ticket status in the tickets section below!

 

Festival Organizer AC Entertainment brings local music alongside national & international acts to create a great all-around experience.

 

We do know that the festival will happen in 2020 though, as confirmed in a tweet from the festival.

 

The last Forecastle Festival lineup had The Killers, Anderson.Paak and The Avett Brothers as headliners. Portugal. The Man, Maggie Rogers, Tyler Childers, Judah & The Lion, Playboi Carti and CHVRCHES also topped the list.

 

Forecastle festival is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Bonnaroo and Railbird Festival.

 

The Forecastle Festival 2020 lineup and Forecastle Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Forecastle Festival tickets are not on sale yet. The ticket presale starts on Dec. 2 at 10AM EST! Check back for updates!

 

Forecastle Festival Lineup 2020

 

Forecastle Festival lineup 2020

 

The Forecastle Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Forecastle Festival lineup? Who are your favorites and who are your must-haves?

