Bonnaroo 2020 features multiple stages with a lineup of indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles. It's the playground of the cool kids and the hippies; at the same time, on the same field! Check back for updates on the lineup, early tickets have sold out.

Bonnaroo 2020 tickets have been announced! Presale tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 PM EST! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets.

Check out stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain. The confirmed 2020 Bonnaroo dates are June 11 -14, 2020. Check back for updates!

The last Bonnaroo lineup had Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Odesza, and The Lumineers as headliners! Solange, Hozier, Cardi B, Brockhampton, The National, Brandi Carlile and Illenium also topped the lineup!

Check out the "How Do You Roo?" festival guide for simple and easy way to plan your Bonnaroo adventure by doing the following: 1. Choose A Ticket Type, 2. Plan Your Sleep, 3. Plan Your Travel and 4. Prepare Thyself!

Bonnaroo is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Forecastle Festival and the Railbird Festival.

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup and Bonnaroo 2020 tickets are below!

Bonnaroo Tickets 2020 Bonnaroo tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 PM EST! This is a ticket presale, and includes a payment plan with $30 down. You can choose weekend tickets for General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum. Hit the link below for more details and ticket prices! - If you buy four General Admission tickets you get a car camping pass for free

- Bonnaroo ticket payment plans include $30 down and four installments after that. You can do a payment plan on VIP or Platinum tickets, as long as you spend at least $280. BUY TICKETS