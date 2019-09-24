     
 
Glastonbury Festival 2019
Start Date: June 26
End Date: June 30
Glastonbury, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Glastonbury Festival 2019 is the epic big music festival, one of the originals. It has a lineup of a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music (among others) as well as theatre, circus, cabaret and community.

 

Tickets have been announced!

 

Officially known as the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, it's been around for over 35 years. Michael Eavis is the originator of the festival, back when it was the Pilton Festival. Along the way he brought in his daughter Emily Eavis to also run the event.

 

The Glastonbury Festival dates dates are June 26 -30, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Glastonbury Festival 2019 lineup and Glastonbury Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Eavis is the originator of the Glastonbury Festival, he and his daughter Emily Eavis now run the event

 

Glastonbury Festival tickets are not on sale. General admission tickets will go on sale at 9:00 AM on Sunday, 7th October.

 

 

 

 

 

The Glastonbury Festival lineup for 2019 has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Glastonbury lineup?
