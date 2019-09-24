Glastonbury Festival 2019 is the epic big music festival, one of the originals. It has a lineup of a lineup of rock, electronic and pop music (among others) as well as theatre, circus, cabaret and community.

Tickets have been announced!

Officially known as the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, it's been around for over 35 years. Michael Eavis is the originator of the festival, back when it was the Pilton Festival. Along the way he brought in his daughter Emily Eavis to also run the event.

The Glastonbury Festival dates dates are June 26 -30, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

The Glastonbury Festival 2019 lineup and Glastonbury Festival 2019 tickets are below!

Glastonbury Festival 2019 Photos

