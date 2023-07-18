Global Dance Festival 2023 is an immersive festival with a lineup that usually includes trap music, bass music, various type of house, techno and more. It's Colorado's largest summer music festival.

Global Dance Festival tickets are not on sale. Weekend or single-day passes are usually available. Hit the Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets section farther below for prices and access to tickets.

The Global Dance Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Global Dance Festival 2023 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing.

The Global Dance Festival dates are July 14 - 15, if the festival continues on the same weekened as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

We do know that Global Dance Festival will happen in 2023 tho, this has been confirmed on Twitter.

It happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more! Check out Global Dance Festival stages like Crystal Cavern, The Amazon, Northern Lights and Summit for niche experiences.

The previous Global Dance Festival lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, Dream Pusha and Oliver Heldens and more.

It's the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains and the last event was held at its new home at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to provide a better experience. No location has been confirmed for 2023, so we'll have to see what happens.

The event is usually an all ages experience but Global VIP is 18+ and alcohol venues are 21 and up. There are no ATMs, so bring your cash and be prepared.

The Global Dance Festival 2023 lineup and Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets are below!

Global Dance Festival Tickets 2023 Global Dance Festival tickets are not on sale. Weekend or single-day passes are usually available. Hit the buttons below for details and access to tickets: GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL TICKETS A General Admission ticket gets you into the festival grounds: stages, art installations, food trucks and more. A VIP ticket gets you all of the General Admission stuff, plus quick festival entry, private VIP viewing area and Global VIP Village. That means private bars, private bathrooms and lounge seating areas. Cabanas give premiere viewing areas overlooking the Global Summit Stage, a private 10’x10′ space for up to nine people total, bottle service, dedicated service, and VIP privileges including Global VIP Village.

Global Dance Festival 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to Global Dance Festival 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW Check the status of Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets SEE GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL TICKETS > Global Dance Festival 2023 events Awesome Global Dance Festival 2023 outfit: check The Global Dance Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next festival might be layed out The 2023 Global Dance Festival will be a good time Check the status of Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS > Check back for updates on the Global Dance Festival 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP > See if Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets are on sale SEE TICKETS > Check back for updates on Global Dance Festival 2023 The expected Global Dance Festival 2023 dates are July 14 - 15 Global Dance Festival 2023 will be like this Global Dance Festival 2023 is the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains Global Dance Festival 2023 happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more Global Dance Festival is a chance for you to hang with your festfam

The Global Dance Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.