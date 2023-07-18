Global Dance Festival 2023

It happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more! Check out Global Dance Festival stages like Crystal Cavern, The Amazon, Northern Lights and Summit for niche experiences.
The previous Global Dance Festival lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, Dream Pusha and Oliver Heldens and more.
It's the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains and the last event was held at its new home at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to provide a better experience. No location has been confirmed for 2023, so we'll have to see what happens.
The event is usually an all ages experience but Global VIP is 18+ and alcohol venues are 21 and up. There are no ATMs, so bring your cash and be prepared.
A General Admission ticket gets you into the festival grounds: stages, art installations, food trucks and more.
A VIP ticket gets you all of the General Admission stuff, plus quick festival entry, private VIP viewing area and Global VIP Village. That means private bars, private bathrooms and lounge seating areas.
Cabanas give premiere viewing areas overlooking the Global Summit Stage, a private 10’x10′ space for up to nine people total, bottle service, dedicated service, and VIP privileges including Global VIP Village.