     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE        
 
 
 
 

 

   
Global Dance Festival 2023
Start Date: July 14
End Date: July 15
Denver, Colorado, USA
 

Global Dance Festival 2023 is an immersive festival with a lineup that usually includes trap music, bass music, various type of house, techno and more. It's Colorado's largest summer music festival.

 

Global Dance Festival tickets are not on sale. Weekend or single-day passes are usually available. Hit the Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets section farther below for prices and access to tickets.

 

GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

The Global Dance Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Global Dance Festival 2023 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing.

 

The Global Dance Festival dates are July 14 - 15, if the festival continues on the same weekened as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

We do know that Global Dance Festival will happen in 2023 tho, this has been confirmed on Twitter.

 

It happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more! Check out Global Dance Festival stages like Crystal Cavern, The Amazon, Northern Lights and Summit for niche experiences.

 

The previous Global Dance Festival lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, Dream Pusha and Oliver Heldens and more.

 

It's the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains and the last event was held at its new home at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to provide a better experience. No location has been confirmed for 2023, so we'll have to see what happens.

 

The event is usually an all ages experience but Global VIP is 18+ and alcohol venues are 21 and up. There are no ATMs, so bring your cash and be prepared.

 

The Global Dance Festival 2023 lineup and Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Global Dance Festival tickets are not on sale. Weekend or single-day passes are usually available.

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to tickets:

 

GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

A General Admission ticket gets you into the festival grounds: stages, art installations, food trucks and more.

 

A VIP ticket gets you all of the General Admission stuff, plus quick festival entry, private VIP viewing area and Global VIP Village. That means private bars, private bathrooms and lounge seating areas.

 

Cabanas give premiere viewing areas overlooking the Global Summit Stage, a private 10’x10′ space for up to nine people total, bottle service, dedicated service, and VIP privileges including Global VIP Village.

 

 

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 Media

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

What are you gonna wear to Global Dance Festival 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW

 

 

2023 Global Dance Festival tickets

 

Check the status of Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets SEE GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL TICKETS >

 

 

Global Dance Festival lineup 2023

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 events

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

Awesome Global Dance Festival 2023 outfit: check

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 map

 

The Global Dance Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next festival might be layed out

 

 

2023 Global Dance Festival tickets

 

The 2023 Global Dance Festival will be a good time

 

 

2023 Global Dance Festival tickets

 

Check the status of Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

Check back for updates on the Global Dance Festival 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets

 

See if Global Dance Festival 2023 tickets are on sale SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

Check back for updates on Global Dance Festival 2023

 

 

2023 Global Dance Festival

 

The expected Global Dance Festival 2023 dates are July 14 - 15

 

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 is the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

Global Dance Festival 2023 happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

Global Dance Festival is a chance for you to hang with your festfam

 

 

 

Global Dance Festival SCHEDULE 2023

 

The Global Dance Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Global Dance Festival LINEUP 2023

 

The Global Dance Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

Global Dance Festival TICKETS

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices:

 

GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

Global Dance Festival 2023

 

The previous Global Dance Festival lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Above & Beyond, Oliver Heldens, Seven Lions, Dream Pusha, Londen Summers and more.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     