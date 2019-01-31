     
 
Start Date: May 31
End Date: June 2
New York, New York
USA
 
 
 

Governors Ball 2019 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party in Randall's Island Park!

 

The Governors Ball lineup is out! Tyler the Creator, Florence + The Machine and The Strokes headline! Lil Wayne, Major Lazer, Nas, Brockhampton, Major Lazer, and SZA also top the lineup! The day splits for the lineup are out too!

 

Governors Ball tickets are on sale now!! The Governors Ball dates are May 31 - June 2, 2019.

 

Governors Ball 2019 lineup and Governors Ball 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You can make your dreams come true at Governors Ball

 

Governors Ball 2019 will be this amazing

 

 


Governors Ball happens at Randall's Island Park

 

 

 

The 2019 Governors Ball lineup! Tyler the Creator, Florence + The Machine and The Strokes headline! Lil Wayne, Major Lazer, Nas, Brockhampton, Major Lazer, and SZA also top the lineup!

 

 

The Governors Ball 2019 Friday lineup!

 

The Governors Ball 2019 Saturday lineup!

 

The Governors Ball 2019 Sunday lineup!

 

 

Who do you want to see in the Governors Ball lineup?

