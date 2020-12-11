The Governors Ball experience started 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there.
Governors Ball 2020 is produced by Founders Entertainment, and will have multiple stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows around Randall’s Island. You can learn more about the Governors Ball Experience including music, art, food, community and more.
Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists. Take a look back 10 years of Gov Ball.
New for Governors Ball the next time around: a new age policy, new VIP perks and programs, more water stations (yesss!) and a bigger nod to sustainability.