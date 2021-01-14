     
 
Governors Ball 2021
 

Governors Ball 2021 Dates Are Out, Tickets Soon
 

The Governors Ball 2021 dates have been announced! The new dates are September 24 - 26, this has been confirmed on the Governors Ball website. “We’ve decided to move the 2021 show to a time of year that is both more realistic and safer for all,” said festival organizers about the new Gov Ball dates.

 

The festival added that in 2022, the Governers Ball Dates will go back to the normal June dates.

 

Governors Ball 2021 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party that usually happens at Randall's Island Park. There has been no confirmation on the 2021 location yet though.

 

Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows. There's always an impressive lineup and Gov Ball 2021 is sure to be the same.

 

Check back for updates on when Governors Ball 2021 tickets will go on sale! Weekend tickets for General Admission or VIP passes were originally available. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section in our festival guide for details.

 

If you're looking for information on rolling over your tickets or getting a refund, hit the festival website for details.

 

Governors Ball started 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there.

 

Find out more the Governors Ball 2021 lineup and Governors Ball 2021 tickets at out Governors Ball Festival Guide, and more guides for music festivals in 2021 in the Spacelab Music Festival Guide.

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 lineup

 

