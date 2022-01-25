Governors Ball 2022 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party that usually happens at Randall's Island Park. Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows.

The Governors Ball lineup is out! Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole headline! Migos, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Clairo, Tove Lo, Diesel and Japanese Breakfast also top the list of performers. Hit the Governors Ball 2022 lineup section farther below to see who's performing.

Governors Ball 2022 tickets are on sale. The Citi presale is happening right now, and the regular Governors Ball ticket sale starts Thursday, Jan. 27 at 12:00 PM EST. Check back for updates and access to passes.

General Admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are available. Both General Admission and VIP tickets are available as weekend or single-day options, others are weekend only. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for details.

The Governors Ball 2022 dates are June 10 - 12, this has been confirmed on the Governors Ball website.

Governors Ball started over 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there. Here's what the Governors Ball venue is like.

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

The last Governors Ball lineup had Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone will headline. Da Baby, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Rüfüs Du Sol, Megan Thee Stallion, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridges and Ellie Goulding.

The Governors Ball 2022 lineup and Governors Ball 2022 tickets are below!

The Governors Ball schedule will be posted here when it's announced