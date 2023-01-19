Governors Ball 2023 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows.

Tickets go on sale TODAY, Jan. 19 at 10:00 AM EST.

Governors Ball 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Governors Ball lineup is OUT! Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar headline! Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama and Sofi Tucker also top the lineup. Hit the Governors Ball 2023 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The Governors Ball 2023 dates are June 9 - 11.

Last time there was a Governors Ball livestream, so hopefully that will continue again in 2023.

Governor’s Ball After Dark shows are extra shows that happen at clubs like At clubs like Irving Plaza, Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge.

Governors Ball started over 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there. Here's what the Governors Ball venue is like.

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole headline, Lil Wayne, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Clairo, Tove Lo, Diesel, Japanese Breakfast and more.

The Governors Ball schedule will be posted here when it's announced.