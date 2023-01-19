     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 
   
Governors Ball 2023
Start Date: June 9
End Date: June 11
New York, New York
USA
 
 

Governors Ball 2023 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows.

 

Tickets go on sale TODAY, Jan. 19 at 10:00 AM EST.

 

Governors Ball 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS
 
GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The Governors Ball lineup is OUT! Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar headline! Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama and Sofi Tucker also top the lineup. Hit the Governors Ball 2023 lineup section for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2023 edition of Governors Ball.

 

The Governors Ball 2023 dates are June 9 - 11.

 

Last time there was a Governors Ball livestream, so hopefully that will continue again in 2023.

 

Governor’s Ball After Dark shows are extra shows that happen at clubs like At clubs like Irving Plaza, Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge.

 

Governors Ball started over 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there. Here's what the Governors Ball venue is like.

 

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

 

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole headline, Lil Wayne, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Clairo, Tove Lo, Diesel, Japanese Breakfast and more.

 

The Governors Ball 2023 lineup and Governors Ball 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball tickets come in a variety of levels. Tickets go on sale TODAY, Jan. 19 at 10:00 AM EST. Check back for updates.

 

 

Governors Ball Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS
 
GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 Media

 

Governors Ball 2023

 

What are you gonna wear to Governors Ball 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

2023 Governors Ball tickets

 

Check the status of Governors Ball 2023 tickets
GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS

 

 

2023 Governors Ball map

 

The Governors Ball map of the venue from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next event will be layed out

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 lineup

 

The Governors Ball 2023 lineup is out SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Governors Ball 2023

 

SOOO ready for Governors Ball 2023

 

 

Governors Ball 2023

 

Governors Ball 2023 will have 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 will be like this

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 dates

 

The official Governors Ball 2023 dates are June 9 - 11

 

 

 

Governors Ball is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 lineup

 

The Governors Ball 2023 lineup will be good SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 tickets

 

Get the latest on Governors Ball 2023 tickets

 

GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS
 
GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 Schedule

 

The Governors Ball schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup

 

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup

 

 

Governors Ball Lineup


The Governors Ball lineup for 2023! Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama and Sofi Tucker all top the lineup.

 

 

Governors Ball Tickets

 

Tickets go on sale TODAY, Jan. 19 at 10:00 AM EST.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS
 
GOVERNORS BALL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup RUMORS

Blink-182

Finneas

Skrillex

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alison Wonderland

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

Rihanna

Kendrick Lamar

Aespa 

Haim

Diplo

Odesza

070 Shake

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2023 Lineup


The previous Governors Ball lineup Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Clairo, Tove Lo, Diesel, Japanese Breakfast and more.

blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     