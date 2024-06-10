     
 
Governors Ball 2024
Start Date: June 7
End Date: June 9
New York, New York
USA
 
 

Governors Ball 2024 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows.

 

The expected Governors Ball 2024 dates are June 7 - 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Governors Ball 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

Governors Ball started over 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there. Here's what the Governors Ball venue is like.

 

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

 

 

 

 

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Ice Spice, Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Sofi Tukker and more.

 

The previous Governors Ball lineup had Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Haim, Vespa, Gieveon, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Sofi Tukker and more.

 

 

The Governors Ball lineup before that had Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Roddy Rich, Glass Animals, Louis The Child, Joji, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Clairo, Tove Lo, Diesel, Japanese Breakfast and more.

