Hangout Fest 2020 tickets are on sale! General Admission and VIP tickets are available, as well as Super VIP, Big Kahuna and Cabana packages. Hit the tickets section below for more details and access to tickets!

The Hangout Fest 2020 lineup is out! Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey and more! Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete listing!

Hangout Fest 2020 features a lineup of great indie rock, hip-hop and electronic music! You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico.

The last Hangout Fest lineup included Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Cardi B and Kygo, to name a few.

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach! 2020 Hangout Fest 2020 dates are May 14 - 17, at Gulf Shores in Alabama.

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella.

The Hangout Fest 2020 lineup and Hangout Fest 2020 tickets are below!

Hangout Fest 2020 Media

The Hangout Fest schedule will be posted here when it's announced.