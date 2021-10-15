Hard Summer 2021 tickets are on sale! General Admission and VIP tickets are available. Hit the Hard Summer tickets section below for more prices and access to passes.

HARD Summer 2021 in Pomona provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with a lineup of trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more! Check back for updates on the lineup!

The official Hard Summer 2021 dates are July 31 - Aug. 1. This has been confirmed on the Hard Summer website.

The previous Hard Summer lineup had Kid Cudi and Major Lazer as headliners, and Dillon Francis, ZHU B2B Tchami, Excision B2B NGHTMRE, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland and Claude Von Stroke also topped the list. Check back for updates on the Hard Summer 2021 lineup.

HARDfest is happening at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They broadcasted live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which included live performances as well as interviews.

