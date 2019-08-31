Holy Ship 2019 is an electronic music festival on a huge boat. The Norwegian Epic plays host for 24 hour party people to get down on a cruise from Port Canaveral to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas!

The Holy Ship 12.0 AND 13.0 lineups are out!

Words like epic and amazing seem too small to describe this scene, filled with a lineup of A-list talent.

The Holy Ship dates are January 5 - 9 and January 9 - 12, 2019.

The Holy Ship 2019 lineup and Holy Ship 2019 tickets are below!

Holy Ship 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Holy Ship updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

Holy Ship 2019 Itinerary Holy Ship! 12.0 Itinerary

January 5-9, 2019



Two stops at Great Stirrup Cay for Private Island Beach Parties, plus a day at sea in the Caribbean!

Jan. 5: Port Canaveral

Jan. 6: Great Stirrup Cay

Jan. 7: Great Stirrup Cay

Jan. 8: Day at Sea

Jan. 9: Port Canaveral



Holy Ship! 13.0 Itinerary

January 9-12, 2019 A stop at a Private Island Beach Party and two epic days at sea in the Caribbean!

Jan. 9: Port Canaveral

Jan. 10: Day at Sea

Jan. 11: Great Stirrup Cay

Jan. 12: Port Canaveral

Holy Ship 2019 Tickets Holy Ship tickets are on sale! Holy Ship 2019 Waitlist After cabins have been booked and filled, there's usually a Holy Ship waitlist to buy tickets. Check back for more waiting list info after all the cabins have been booked.