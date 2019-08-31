is an electronic music festival on a huge boat. The Norwegian Epic plays host for 24 hour party people to get down on a cruise from Port Canaveral to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas! Holy Ship 2019
Holy Ship 12.0 AND 13.0 lineups are out!
The Holy Ship dates are January 5 - 9 and January 9 - 12, 2019.
Holy Ship 2019 lineup and Holy Ship 2019 tickets are below!
Holy Ship 2019 lineups are out!
Holy Ship! 12.0 Itinerary
January 5-9, 2019
Two stops at Great Stirrup Cay for Private Island Beach Parties, plus a day at sea in the Caribbean!
Jan. 5: Port Canaveral
Jan. 6: Great Stirrup Cay
Jan. 7: Great Stirrup Cay
Jan. 8: Day at Sea
Jan. 9: Port Canaveral
Holy Ship! 13.0 Itinerary
January 9-12, 2019
A stop at a Private Island Beach Party and two epic days at sea in the Caribbean!
Jan. 9: Port Canaveral
Jan. 10: Day at Sea
Jan. 11: Great Stirrup Cay
Jan. 12: Port Canaveral
After cabins have been booked and filled, there's usually a Holy Ship waitlist to buy tickets. Check back for more waiting list info after all the cabins have been booked.
The Holy Ship 12.0 lineup
The Holy Ship 13.0 lineup