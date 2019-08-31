     
 
First Cruise: January 5 - 9
Second Cruise: January 9 - 12
Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas
North America
 
 
 
 

Holy Ship 2019 is an electronic music festival on a huge boat. The Norwegian Epic plays host for 24 hour party people to get down on a cruise from Port Canaveral to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas!

 

The Holy Ship 12.0 AND 13.0 lineups are out!

 

Words like epic and amazing seem too small to describe this scene, filled with a lineup of A-list talent.

 

The Holy Ship dates are January 5 - 9 and January 9 - 12, 2019.

 

The Holy Ship 2019 lineup and Holy Ship 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Holy Ship! 12.0 Itinerary
January 5-9, 2019

Two stops at Great Stirrup Cay for Private Island Beach Parties, plus a day at sea in the Caribbean!
Jan. 5: Port Canaveral
Jan. 6: Great Stirrup Cay
Jan. 7: Great Stirrup Cay
Jan. 8: Day at Sea
Jan. 9: Port Canaveral

 


Holy Ship! 13.0 Itinerary
January 9-12, 2019

 

A stop at a Private Island Beach Party and two epic days at sea in the Caribbean!
Jan. 9: Port Canaveral
Jan. 10: Day at Sea
Jan. 11: Great Stirrup Cay
Jan. 12: Port Canaveral

 

 

 

Holy Ship tickets are on sale!

 

 

Holy Ship 2019 Waitlist

After cabins have been booked and filled, there's usually a Holy Ship waitlist to buy tickets. Check back for more waiting list info after all the cabins have been booked.

 

 

 

 

Holy Ship 2019 Lineup

Holy Ship 2019 lineup

The Holy Ship 12.0 lineup

 

 

Holy Ship 2019 lineup

The Holy Ship 13.0 lineup

 
 
 
     
   
     
