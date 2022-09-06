     
 
Imagine Music Festival 2022
Start Date: September 15
End Date: September 18
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

Imagine Music Festival 2022 combines a lineup of electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get dubstep, electro, house music, techno and more!

 

Imagine Music Festival 2022 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule is out! Now you can see who's performing on what day at what time. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2022 schedule section farther below for see a complete list.

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup has Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a full rundown of who's performing.

 

The 2022 Imagine Music Festival is located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta Georgia.

 

The official Imagine Music Festival 2022 dates are September 15 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Imagine Music Festival website.

 

The Imagine Music Festival theme for this year is “A New World.” The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

 

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics and more.

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2022 lineup & Imagine Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button for details on prices & access to tickets:

 

Imagine Music Festival 2022 Media

 

Imagine Music Festival 2022

 

Imagine Music Festival 2022

 

2022 Imagine Music Festival map

 

The Imagine Music Festival venue map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the nxt one might be layed out

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2022 will be like this

 

 

 

Imagine Festival 2022 Phase 2 Lineup QuickMix

 

 

 

Imagine Festival 2022 Venue & Date Announcement 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2022 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2022 dates are September 15 - 18.

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Schedule 2022

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule for Thursday

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule for Friday

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule for Saturday

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule for Sunday

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Lineup 2022

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup for 2022! Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.

 

Imagine Music Festival Lineup

 

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics and more.

 
