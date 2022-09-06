Imagine Music Festival 2022 combines a lineup of electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get dubstep, electro, house music, techno and more!

The Imagine Music Festival lineup has Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a full rundown of who's performing.

The 2022 Imagine Music Festival is located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta Georgia.

The official Imagine Music Festival 2022 dates are September 15 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Imagine Music Festival website.

The Imagine Music Festival theme for this year is “A New World.” The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

