The 2023 Imagine Music Festival is likely to be located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta, Georgia.
The expected Imagine Music Festival 2023 dates are September 14 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The Imagine Music Festival has a theme every year, the theme last year was “A New World.” Come back to find out what the 2023 theme is once it has been announced.
The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.
The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.
The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup for had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.
The Imagine Music Festival lineup before last year had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics and more.