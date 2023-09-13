Imagine Music Festival 2023 combines a lineup of electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get dubstep, electro, house music, techno and more!

Imagine Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Imagine Music Festival tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

The Imagine Music Festival lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a full rundown of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The 2023 Imagine Music Festival is likely to be located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta, Georgia.

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2023 dates are September 14 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Imagine Music Festival has a theme every year, the theme last year was “A New World.” Come back to find out what the 2023 theme is once it has been announced.

The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.

The Imagine Music Festival schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.