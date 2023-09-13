     
 
Imagine Music Festival 2023
Start Date: September 14
End Date: September 17
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 combines a lineup of electronic music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get dubstep, electro, house music, techno and more!

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates.

 

The 2023 Imagine Music Festival is likely to be located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta, Georgia.

 

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2023 dates are September 14 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The Imagine Music Festival has a theme every year, the theme last year was "A New World."

 

The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

 

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup & Imagine Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button for details on prices & access to tickets:

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 Media

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023

 

2023 Imagine Music Festival map

 

The Imagine Music Festival venue map from a previous year

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 tickets

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 tickets

 

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2023 dates are September 14 - 17. Check back for updates!

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup

 

Check back for updates on the Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Schedule 2023

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup

 

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup for had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2023 lineup

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup before last year had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics and more.

 
