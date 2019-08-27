     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Leeds Festival 2019
Start Date: August 23
End Date: August 25
Leeds, UK
Europe
 
 
 

The Leeds Festival 2019 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend!

 

Leeds tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday)!

 

The confirmed Leeds Festival dates dates are 23 - 25 August, 2019. These are the official dates!

 

The Leeds Festival 2019 lineup and Leeds Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds Festival 2019 Media

Leeds Festival 2019

Leeds Festival 2019 tickets go on sale Friday! SEE TICKETS >

 

Leeds Festival 2019

Leeds Festival 2019 tickets are official! 23 -35 August, 2019!

 

 

Leeds Festival 2019

Who do you want in the Leeds Festival 2019 lineup? TELL US >

 

Leeds Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Check back for updates on when Leeds Festival 2019 will go on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Leeds Festival 2019

Leeds Festival 2019 is the best way to spend Bank Holiday weekend

 

Leeds Festival 2019

Make Leeds Festival 2019 amazing! SHOP NOW >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds Festival 2019 Lineup

Leeds Festival lineup 2019

The Leeds Festival lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Leeds Festival lineup?

blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
 

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2019 Trailer Is Out & Registration Is Open
 
The HOLY SHIP Theme Nights Are Out!
 
The OUTSIDE LANDS 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     