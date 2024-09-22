     
Life is Beautiful 2024
Start Date: September 20
End Date: September 22
Las Vegas, Nevada
USA
 
 

Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful 2024 features a lineup of Electronic Music, Indie Rock, Hip Hop and Pop Music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!

 

The expected Life Is Beautiful 2024 dates are September 20 -22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Life is Beautiful tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Life is Beautiful 2024 ticket prices button below for prices and access to passes:

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Life Is Beautiful lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

You can connect to the Life Is Beautiful live stream farther below in the Live Stream section.

 

There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!

 

The previous Life Is Beautiful lineup had Flume, The 1975, Khalid, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Nelly, BLXST, Madeon, Kim Petras, Bebe Rexha, Ferg, John Summit, Anna Lunoe, Cigarettes After Sex, Young Gravy, Rina Sawayama, Clayton, Blond:ish and more.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Life is Beautiful Festival.

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2024 lineup and Life is Beautiful Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Life Is Beautiful LIVE STREAM 2024

 

The Life Is Beautiful livestream is available on Twitch, watch it here: LIVE STREAM >

 

 

 

Life Is Beautiful 2024 Media

 

Life is Beautiful map

 

The Life is Beautiful map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 

 

Life Is Beautiful 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Schedule 2024

 

The Life Is Beautiful schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival 2024 Lineup

 

The Life Is Beautiful lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Life Is Beautiful Tickets

 

Life Is Beautiful Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Life Is Beautiful lineup rumors.

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup

 

The previous Life Is Beautiful lineup had Flume, The 1975, Khalid, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Nelly, BLXST, Madeon, Kim Petras, Bebe Rexha, Ferg, John Summit, Anna Lunoe, Cigarettes After Sex, Young Gravy, Rina Sawayama, Clayton, Blond:ish and more.

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup

 

Life Is Beautiful lineup for Friday

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup

 

Life Is Beautiful lineup for Saturday

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup

 

Life Is Beautiful lineup for Sunday

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup

 

The Life is Beautiful Festival lineup before that had Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde(!), Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more.

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup

 

The Life Is Beautiful lineup before that that came before that had Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Green Day, Haim, Illenium, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

 
