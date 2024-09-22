Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful 2024 features a lineup of Electronic Music, Indie Rock, Hip Hop and Pop Music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!

The expected Life Is Beautiful 2024 dates are September 20 -22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Life is Beautiful tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Life is Beautiful 2024 ticket prices button below for prices and access to passes:

The Life Is Beautiful 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Life Is Beautiful lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

You can connect to the Life Is Beautiful live stream farther below in the Live Stream section.

There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!

The previous Life Is Beautiful lineup had Flume, The 1975, Khalid, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Nelly, BLXST, Madeon, Kim Petras, Bebe Rexha, Ferg, John Summit, Anna Lunoe, Cigarettes After Sex, Young Gravy, Rina Sawayama, Clayton, Blond:ish and more.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Life is Beautiful Festival.

The Life Is Beautiful 2024 lineup and Life is Beautiful Festival 2024 tickets are below!

Life Is Beautiful LIVE STREAM 2024



The Life Is Beautiful livestream is available on Twitch, watch it here: LIVE STREAM >

The Life is Beautiful map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

Check the status of Life is Beautiful 2024 tickets SEE TICKET PRICES >

What are you gonna wear to Life is Beautiful 2024? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

Bigger, Bolder, & Beautiful | Life is Beautiful 2024

Visualize yourself at Life is Beautiful 2024

You can have a lot of fun at Life is Beautiful 2024

Life is Beautiful 2024 will be huge

Life Is Beautiful Festival 2024 outfit inspo

Life is Beautiful 2024 will have amazing performances

Life Is Beautiful 2024 will be spectacular

Check the status of Life is Beautiful tickets SEE TICKETS >

Life is Beautiful 2024 will be sunshine and good vibes

Life is Beautiful 2024 will be amazing

Check the status of the Life is Beautiful lineup SEE LINEUP >

Life is Beautiful 2024

Life is Beautiful 2024 will happen in downtown Las Vegas





Life Is Beautiful 2024 will be like this

Check the status of the Life Is Beautiful 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

The Life Is Beautiful schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.