Life is Beautiful 2023

Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful Festival 2023 features a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, hip hop and pop music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!
The expected Life Is Beautiful Festival 2023 dates are September 15 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates on when they become official.
There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!
The previous Life Is Beautiful lineup had Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde(!), Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more.