Life is Beautiful 2023
Start Date: September 15
End Date: September 17
Las Vegas, Nevada
USA
 
 

Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful Festival 2023 features a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, hip hop and pop music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2023 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Life Is Beautiful lineup section farther below to see who's performing on what day. Check back for updates.

 

You can connect to the Life Is Beautiful live stream farther below in the Live Stream section.

 

The expected Life Is Beautiful Festival 2023 dates are September 15 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates on when they become official.

 

There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!

 

The previous Life Is Beautiful lineup had Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde(!), Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more.

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2023 lineup and Life is Beautiful Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Life Is Beautiful LIVE STREAM 2023

 

 

The Life Is Beautiful livestream is available on Twitch, watch it here: Life Is Beautiful live stream

 

 

 

Life Is Beautiful 2023 Media

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Schedule 2023

 

The Life Is Beautiful schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Life Is Beautiful lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup

 

The previous Life is Beautiful Festival lineup hadArctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde(!), Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more.

 

 

 

The Life Is Beautiful lineup that came bfore that had Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Green Day, Haim, Illenium, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

 
