Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 features a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, hip hop and pop music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!

Life is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and All In tickets are usually available. Hit the Life is Beautiful Festival tickets section below for prices and access to tickets.

The confirmed Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 dates are September 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Life Is Beautiful website and on Twitter.

The Life Is Beautiful 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Life Is Beautiful lineup section farther below to see who's performing on what day. Check back for updates.

The last Life Is Beautiful lineup had Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Green Day, Haim, Illenium, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!

The Life Is Beautiful 2022 lineup and Life is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets are below!

Life is Beautiful Festival Tickets 2022 Life is Beautiful Festival tickets go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and All In tickets are usually available. Hit the buttons for more details on prices & access to tickets: GA TICKETS SHUTTLE PASS General Admission will gain you access to all general areas: music, comedy & ideas, food, art and common areas. A VIP ticket will get in all of the General Admission options as well as shaded viewing areas at each stage, concierge services, exclusive food, private cash bars with custom drinks, air-conditioned restrooms and express entry lanes. VIP+ tickets have all the General Admission and VIP options as well as complimentary beer, wine and cocktails(!); elevated viewing at the Downtown, BACARDÍ, and Fremont Stages; air-conditioned restrooms with attendants and festival survival supplies. Should you decide to go *all-in* on the ALL-IN package, you get all of the previously mentioned options as well as shaded luxe lounge seating, access to the artist hospitality lounge including an exclusive culinary tasting hour, Saturday & Sunday Brunch, Shuttle Services between stages, food vouchers, and a *commemorative* festival gift. LIVE LARGE!

The Life Is Beautiful schedule will be posted here when it's announced