     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
 
 
 
   
Life is Beautiful 2022
Start Date: September 16
End Date: September 18
Las Vegas, Nevada
USA
 
 

Set in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 features a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, hip hop and pop music for a late September get down. It has the best music, art and food!

 

Life is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and All In tickets are usually available. Hit the Life is Beautiful Festival tickets section below for prices and access to tickets.

 

The confirmed Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 dates are September 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Life Is Beautiful website and on Twitter.

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Life Is Beautiful lineup section farther below to see who's performing on what day. Check back for updates.

 

The last Life Is Beautiful lineup had Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Green Day, Haim, Illenium, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

 

There's also food and cocktails from Las Vegas-based restaurants and bars, famous chefs and mixologists, food trucks and more!

 

The Life Is Beautiful 2022 lineup and Life is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival tickets go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 AM PST. General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and All In tickets are usually available.

 

 

Hit the buttons for more details on prices & access to tickets:

 

 

GA TICKETS
 
SHUTTLE PASS

 

 

 

General Admission will gain you access to all general areas: music, comedy & ideas, food, art and common areas.

 

A VIP ticket will get in all of the General Admission options as well as shaded viewing areas at each stage, concierge services, exclusive food, private cash bars with custom drinks, air-conditioned restrooms and express entry lanes.

 

VIP+ tickets have all the General Admission and VIP options as well as complimentary beer, wine and cocktails(!); elevated viewing at the Downtown, BACARDÍ, and Fremont Stages; air-conditioned restrooms with attendants and festival survival supplies.

 

Should you decide to go *all-in* on the ALL-IN package, you get all of the previously mentioned options as well as shaded luxe lounge seating, access to the artist hospitality lounge including an exclusive culinary tasting hour, Saturday & Sunday Brunch, Shuttle Services between stages, food vouchers, and a *commemorative* festival gift. LIVE LARGE!

 

 

 

Life Is Beautiful 2022 Media

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

What are you gonna wear to Life is Beautiful 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets

 

Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets are happening SEE TICKETS >

 

 

2022 Life is Beautiful tickets

 

2022 Life is Beautiful tickets are still available CHECK TICKETS >

 

 

2022 Life is Beautiful

 

Life is Beautiful 2022 will be amazing

 

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

Check the status of the Life is Beautiful lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

Life is Beautiful 2022 will happen in downtown Las Vegas

 

 

 


 

Life Is Beautiful 2022 will be like this

 

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

Life is Beautiful 2022 will have had the best artists of the year

 

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

Life is Beautiful 2022 will be filled with lots of treats

 

 

Life is Beautiful 2022

 

You can get your festfam together for Life is Beautiful 2022

 

 

 

Check the status of the Life Is Beautiful 2022 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets

 

Check the status of Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Schedule 2022

 

The Life Is Beautiful schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup 2022

 

Life is Beautiful Festival lineup 2022

 

 

Life is Beautiful Festival Lineup

 

The Life is Beautiful Festival lineup by day for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

Hit the buttons for more details on prices & access to tickets:

 

Weekend Tickets

 

GA TICKETS
 
SHUTTLE PASS

 

 

The last Life Is Beautiful lineup had Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Green Day, Haim, Illenium, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     