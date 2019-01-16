     
 
Start Date: May 8
End Date: May 13
Lightning In a Bottle 2019 is created by The Do Lab as both a music festival and a sustainability festival in Bradley, California. It features a lineup of mostly electronic music as well as yoga, art, workshops and more!

 

Tickets have been postponed temporarily, check back for updates!

 

You can learn about wellness from food workshops that talk about ancient and modern kitchen traditions.

 

It's moving to a new date & location ... the location will be announced soon and and the new Lightning In A Bottle dates are May 8 - 13, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Lightning In A Bottle 2019 lineup and Lightning In A Bottle 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Lightning in a Bottle tickets are not on sale. Check back for updates!

 

 

 

 

 

Lightning in a Bottle 2019 Lineup

The Lightning in a Bottle lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Lightning in a Bottle Lineup in 2019?
