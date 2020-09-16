Lightning In a Bottle 2020 is created by The Do Lab as both a music festival and a sustainability festival in Buena Vista Valley, California. It features a lineup of mostly electronic music as well as yoga, art, workshops and more!

You can learn about wellness from food workshops that talk about ancient and modern kitchen traditions. The dates are May 20 - 25, so it's returning to its usual weekend over Memorial Day weekend.

CHECK OUT OUR LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE festival GUIDE >

Lightning In A Bottle tickets have sold out as Super Early Bird tickets, but fear not ... there's a larger sale that will happen this fall. Check back with Spacelab for updates!

The location for 2020 hasn't been revealed yet, but so far it's a good bet that the festival might be back in Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in Kern County for round two.

For more music festival experiences visit our Music Festival Guide.

What are you gonna wear to Lightning In A Bottle? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >