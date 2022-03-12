Lightning In a Bottle 2022 is created by The Do Lab as both a music festival and a sustainability festival in Buena Vista Valley, California. It features a lineup of mostly electronic music as well as yoga, art, workshops and more.

The expected Lightning In A Bottle 2022 dates are May 18 - 23, if the festival happens on the same weekend it was previously planned for. The actual dates are unconfirmed, although we do know that LIB will happen over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. This has been confirmed on the LIB website.

The update from Lightning In A Bottle organizers said “The experience of Lightning in a Bottle has always been about exploration, discovery, and connection. It’s all about being socially close, not distanced. It’s about very few rules and regulations, not a long list of guidelines. We have no intention of diluting the LIB experience, so we’ve made the decision the Lightning in a Bottle will not be returning this year.”

Lightning In A Bottle 2022 tickets are not on sale. Hit the Lightning In A Bottle tickets section below for details on prices and options.

Learn more about the LIB Experience incuding talks & discussions, workshops, health & healing, food & wellness workshops. You can learn about wellness from food workshops that talk about ancient and modern kitchen traditions.

The new Lightning In A Bottle location from the previous outing was Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in Kern County; which had more grass, trees and coastline space.

The previous Lightning In A Bottle lineup would have included Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, GRiZ, Purity Ring, Four Tet, Big Wild, Jon Hopkins, James Blake DJ set, Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, DJ Shadow, Nina Kraviz, Bob Moses and more if the event had happened.



The Lightning In A Bottle 2022 lineup and Lightning In A Bottle 2022 tickets are below!

Lightning in a Bottle 2022 Media

What are you gonna wear to Lightning In A Bottle 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Lightning In A Bottle 2022 is a chance to redefine Lightning In A Bottle 2022 will be like this Lightning in a Bottle 2022 is good for anyone in the health & wellness industry, people who do yoga, and anyone who digs electronic music FIND OUT MORE > Lightning In A Bottle 2022 is a chance to reunite with your music and yoga tribe Lightning In A Bottle 2022 will have a lineup of mostly electronic music as well as yoga, art, workshops and more In addtion to music and yoga, Lightning In A Bottle 2022 will offer a chance to learn about wellness from food workshops that talk about ancient and modern kitchen traditions

The Lightning In A Bottle will be posted here when it's announced.