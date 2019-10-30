     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Live At Leeds 2019
Start Date: May 4
End Date: May 4
Leeds, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Live at Leeds 2019 happens in a bunch of different venues, giving you the chance to jump to a number of hotspots to catch live music in a more intimate performance than a standard big festival.

 

Tickets are on sale!

 

Best of all, you get to see rising indie artists just before they get huge, offering a prime chance to see them with a smaller audience!

 

The official and confirmed Live At Leeds date is May 4, 2019.

 

Live At Leeds includes over a hundred artists including indie rock, indie pop, alternative rock, garage rock, dream pop, and more! The Live at Leeds lineup & Live at Leeds tickets are below!

 

 

 

Live At Leeds 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Live At Leeds updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

Live At Leeds 2019 Media

Live At Leeds 2019

The first Live At Leeds 2019 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

Live At Leeds 2019 info is coming soon!

 

Live At Leeds 2019

Live At Leeds 2019 will feature over a hundred artists including indie rock, indie pop, alternative rock, garage rock, dream pop, and more

 

Live At Leeds 2019

Live At Leeds 2019 tickets are on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

Live At Leeds 2019

Live At Leeds 2019 will feature indie rock, indie pop, alternative rock, garage rock, dream pop, and more

 

Live at Leeds tickets are now on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

Live At Leeds 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Live At Leeds 2019 gives you a chance to see bands right as they're breaking big, but with a smaller crowd

 

Live At Leeds 2019

Since Live At Leeds 2019 happens across a bunch of different venues, you get to club-hop and see many different places

 

 

 

Live At Leeds tickets are on sale!

 

 

This will take you to Luna Tickets, the official ticket seller.

 

 

 

Live At Leeds 2019 Lineup

Live At Leeds lineup

The first Live At Leeds lineup announcement for 2019. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Live At Leeds lineup?
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
   
 

 

What are you wearing to YOUR next event? Use the promo code SPACELAB (all caps) at iHeartRaves to get 10% off!

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2019 Trailer Is Out & Registration Is Open
 
The HOLY SHIP Theme Nights Are Out!
 
The OUTSIDE LANDS 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     