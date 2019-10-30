Live At Leeds 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Live at Leeds 2019 happens in a bunch of different venues, giving you the chance to jump to a number of hotspots to catch live music in a more intimate performance than a standard big festival.

Tickets are on sale!

Best of all, you get to see rising indie artists just before they get huge, offering a prime chance to see them with a smaller audience!

The official and confirmed Live At Leeds date is May 4, 2019.

Live At Leeds includes over a hundred artists including indie rock, indie pop, alternative rock, garage rock, dream pop, and more! The Live at Leeds lineup & Live at Leeds tickets are below!

Live At Leeds 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Live At Leeds updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >