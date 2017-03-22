Lollapalooza 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  Music Festivals   Festival News   Film Festivals   Tech Conferences    Festival Videos   Tour Dates Search  
 
   
Lollapalooza 2017
Start Date: August 3
End Date: August 6
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 

Lollapalooza happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next Lollapalooza: one show, four days, with lots of after-show events happening. About 70 bands will perform on five stages in Grant Park, with lots of after shows and late night partying. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, you also get the full run of music styles: rock, blues, pop, hip hop, indie music and electronic music. The dates for Lollapalooza 2017 are August 3 - 6. The Lollapalooza 2017 lineup is out and Lollapalooza 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Make your Lollapalooza 2017 experience amazing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2017 Photos

Lollapalooza 2017 | Live Stream | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Get what you need to make Lollapalooza 2017 amazing > GET STARTED

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Lollapalooza updates for 2017 > JOIN

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2017 News

The Lollapalooza lineup announcement is on March 22nd! SEE LINEUP >

 

4-Day GA Tickets, VIP Tickets, platinum tickets and official hotel packages for Lollapalooza 2017 just went on sale!
GET TICKETS >

 

Get Lollapalooza 2017 updates by joining our community on Facebook JOIN >

 

Who do you want in the Lollapalooza 2017 lineup? LINEUP >

 

Stay up to date on the latest Lollapalooza news FIND OUT MORE >

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2017 Live Stream

 

The Lollapalooza live stream will be featured in the player below,


Watch the live stream by clicking on a channel below:

Click to Play Lollapalooza Live Stream

 

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza tickets are on sale. Four-day tickets have sold out. single-day tickets are still available.

 

Lollapalooza 2017 Tickets

 


 

Lollapalooza 2017 Lineup

Lollapalooza 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The complete Lollapalooza for 2017

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE >
 
 
 
  Spacelab
Store		  
 
Spacelab Store
 
Hit our store to find what you need for your music festival experience this year!
 
RAVE
GEAR
WOMENS
MENS
MUSIC
CAMPING
 
VISIT STORE
 
     
 

 

 

  
     
 

Sort

Festivals

  
     
   
     
 
USA
CANADA
UK
EUROPE
AUSTRALIA
ASIA
MUSIC
FILM
ALL
TECH
TOUR DATES
 
 
     
 
2016   2017   2018
 
     
  Music Festival News  
 
 
The PARADISO FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
The LOLLAPALOOZA Lineup Is Out!
 
The FYF FEST Lineup Is Out!
 
ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017 Live Stream Announced!
 
VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL Tickets Have Been Announced!
 
See What Happened At SXSW MUSIC
 
Ultra Ibiza 2017 Announced:
R Ξ S I S T Λ N C Ξ
 
ULTRA KOREA Lineup Is Out!
 
See What Happened at The BUKU MUSIC FESTIVAL
 
The PITCHFORK FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!!!
 
     
  Spacelab
Connect		  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
Google+   LinkedIn   RSS
 
     
   
     
  Recently Updated Events  
 
 
Digital Dreams 2017
Paradiso Festival 2017
Beyond Wonderland Socal 2017
Outside Lands 2017
EDC Las Vegas 2017
EDC Orlando 2017
Sasquatch! Music Festival 2017
Pitchfork Festival 2017
 
 
  Longform  
   
 

MUSIC FESTIVAL NEWS >
.
TOUR DATES >
.
MUSIC REVIEWS >


MUSIC FEATURES >

 
 


 
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     