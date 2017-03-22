Lollapalooza 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Lollapalooza happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next Lollapalooza: one show, four days, with lots of after-show events happening. About 70 bands will perform on five stages in Grant Park, with lots of after shows and late night partying. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, you also get the full run of music styles: rock, blues, pop, hip hop, indie music and electronic music. The dates for Lollapalooza 2017 are August 3 - 6. The Lollapalooza 2017 lineup is out and Lollapalooza 2017 tickets are below!