Lollapalooza 2021 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

The latest update on the Lollapalooza lineup is that Journey is one of the headliners. This was said by guitarist Neil Schon. Lollaplooza, however has not said anything to confirm this or say that it's not true. So maybe if you don't stop believin' that it will happen (lol, apologies) it will come true. Check the status of the Lollaplooza 2021 lineup farther below.

Lollapalooza 2021 tickets are usually available to purchase in General Admission, VIP, Platinum and Lolla Insider tickets for either weekend or single-day options. Find out more in the Lollapalooza tickets section below.

The expected Lollapalooza 2021 dates are July 29 - August 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as previous ones have. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates!

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

Last year was the first-ever Lollapalooza live stream, so hopefully that will be brought back next time.

The previous Lollapalooza lineup included The Strokes, The Chainsmokers, Hozier, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Flume and Kacey Musgraves to name a few. Also see our Lollapalooza lineup rumors list farther below to see who might be showing up. Check back for updates on when the lineup announcement will be released!

The Lollapalooza 2021 lineup and Lollapalooza 2021 tickets are below!

If there's a Lollapalooza live stream, we'll post details about it here. Check back for updates!