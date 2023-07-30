Lollapalooza India 2023 happens in January in India. There will be 60,000 people a day with music on four stages by some of the biggest names globally and locally. The venue hasn’t been announced yet but but it will be located somewhere cool in Mumbai.

The Lollapalooza India lineup will be “60% international artists and 40% local” according to Billboard. It’s widely believed that this the first of many Lollapalooza India festivals in the coming years.

Lollapalooza India tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Find out more and get access to passes in the Lollapalooza India 2023 tickets section farther below. Check back for updates.

The Lollapalooza India lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Lollapalooza India 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The official Lollapalooza India 2023 dates are January 28 - 29.

Charlie Walker from festival organizer C3 Presents is looking forward to bringing Lollapalooza to Indian and Asian fans, saying “Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce Indian and Asian fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decade.”

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow said “BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India – making it the eighth country and the fourth continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic,” Hemrajani said in a statement.

The Lollapalooza India 2023 lineup and Lollapalooza India 2023 tickets are below!

Lollapalooza India tickets are not on sale. Other Lollaplooza festivals offer Weekend or single-day tickets in General Admission, GA+ and VIP and Platinum passes. It's not known whether Lollapalooza India will follow this, so check back for updates. Ticket registration is open and Lollapalooza India ticket go on sale August 1.

Lollapalooza usually live streams the Chicago version of the festival, but there's no word yet on whether there will be a Lollaplooza India live stream. If there is, you can watch it here. Check back for updates.

The Lollapalooza India schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.