Lollapalooza 2022
Start Date: July 28
End Date: July 31
Chicago, Illinois, USA
 

Lollapalooza 2022 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

 

The confirmed Lollapalooza 2022 dates are July 28 - 31. This has been confirmed on the Lollapalooza website.

 

Lollapalooza 2022 tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Find out more and get access to passes in the Lollapalooza tickets section below.

 

There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.

 

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

 

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

 

There's usually a Lollapalooza live stream, so hopefully that will happen again in 2022.

 

The last Lollapalooza lineup had Myley Cyrus, Tyler The Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Illenium, Marshmello, Journey, Dababy and more. Hit the Lollapalooza 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

 

The Lollapalooza 2022 lineup and Lollapalooza 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP and Platinum passes.

 

Single-day GA, GA+, VIP Platinum tickets go on sale at alter time when the daily lineups are released.

 

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & tickets:

 

 

WEEKEND GA TICKETS
 
WEEKEND GA+ TICKETS
     
WEEKEND VIP TICKETS
 
WEEKEND PLATINUM TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2022 dates are expected to be July 28 - 31

 

 

Lollapalooza 2022 will be an amazing weekend in the sun

 

 

 

Lollapalooza 2022 will be twice as nice

 

 

SOOO ready for Lollapalooza 2022

 

 

Lollapalooza 2022 will be an amazing blowout

 

 

You can check out great new music at Lollapalooza 2022

 

 

 

 

The Lollapalooza 2022 schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

If there's a Lollapalooza live stream, we'll post details about it here. Check back for updates!

 

 

The Lollapalooza lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

The last Lollapalooza lineup included Myley Cyrus, Tyler The Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Illenium, Marshmello, Journey, Dababy and more.

 

 
   
 
