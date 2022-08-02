Lollapalooza 2022 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

The confirmed Lollapalooza 2022 dates are July 28 - 31. This has been confirmed on the Lollapalooza website.

Lollapalooza 2022 tickets are not on sale. Weekend tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets. Find out more and get access to passes in the Lollapalooza tickets section below.

There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

There's usually a Lollapalooza live stream, so hopefully that will happen again in 2022.

The last Lollapalooza lineup had Myley Cyrus, Tyler The Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Illenium, Marshmello, Journey, Dababy and more. Hit the Lollapalooza 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

The Lollapalooza 2022 lineup and Lollapalooza 2022 tickets are below!

The Lollapalooza 2022 schedule will be posted here when it's announced

If there's a Lollapalooza live stream, we'll post details about it here. Check back for updates!