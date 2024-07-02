Longitude Festival 2024 returns to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer. Longitude Festival has a lineup heavy with Hip-Hop, Electronic and Pop Music.
The expected
Longitude Festival 2024 dates are June 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The
Longitude Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Longitude Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
Longitude Festival is located in Marlay Park has been home to Longitude since 2013. It’s the largest outdoor music festival in Dublin.
Spread over multiple stages, Longitude Festival offers an impressive lineup of renowned international artists and emerging talents, so it’s a captivating experience. The festival curates a dynamic mix of genres which guarantees an eclectic program. It’s the counterpart to the
Latitude Festival.
The previous
Longitude Festival lineup had Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, MK, Lil Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, Glorilla and more.
Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 and over. You must carry a photo ID.
How much are
Longitude Festival tickets? They're available in a variety of levels.
Find out what the Coachella ticket prices are and get access to tickets:
The Longitude Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.
Longitude Festival 2024
The Longitude Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The Longitude Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
Find out what the Coachella ticket prices are and get access to tickets:
The previous Longitude Festival lineup had Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, MK, Lil Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, Glorilla and more.