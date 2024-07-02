Longitude Festival 2024 returns to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer. Longitude Festival has a lineup heavy with Hip-Hop, Electronic and Pop Music.

The expected Longitude Festival 2024 dates are June 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Longitude Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Longitude Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Longitude Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Longitude Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Longitude Festival is located in Marlay Park has been home to Longitude since 2013. It’s the largest outdoor music festival in Dublin.

Spread over multiple stages, Longitude Festival offers an impressive lineup of renowned international artists and emerging talents, so it’s a captivating experience. The festival curates a dynamic mix of genres which guarantees an eclectic program. It’s the counterpart to the Latitude Festival.

The previous Longitude Festival lineup had Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, MK, Lil Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, Glorilla and more.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 and over. You must carry a photo ID.

Longitude Festival 2024 Media

The Longitude Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out. Longitude Festival 2024

Longitude FESTIVAL Schedule 2024



The Longitude Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.