Longitude Festival 2023 returns to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer. Longitude Festival has a lineup heavy with Hip-Hop, Electronic and Pop Music. Tickets are on sale.

Longitude Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Longitude Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Longitude Festival lineup has Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, MK, Lil Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, Glorilla and more. Hit the Longitude Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

Longitude Festival is located in Marlay Park has been home to Longitude since 2013. It’s the largest outdoor music festival in Dublin.

Spread over multiple stages, Longitude Festival offers an impressive lineup of renowned international artists and emerging talents, so it’s a captivating experience. The festival curates a dynamic mix of genres which guarantees an eclectic program. It’s the counterpart to the Latitude Festival.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 and over. You must carry a photo ID.

Longitude Festival 2023 Media

Longitude Festival 2023 map Longitude Festival 2023

Longitude FESTIVAL Schedule 2023



The Longitude Festival schedule of set times