Longitude Festival 2023

Longitude Festival is located in Marlay Park has been home to Longitude since 2013. It’s the largest outdoor music festival in Dublin.
Spread over multiple stages, Longitude Festival offers an impressive lineup of renowned international artists and emerging talents, so it’s a captivating experience. The festival curates a dynamic mix of genres which guarantees an eclectic program. It’s the counterpart to the Latitude Festival.
Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 and over. You must carry a photo ID.