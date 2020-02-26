     
 
SCORE YOURSELF SOME TICKETS TO LOST LANDS 2020!

Lost Lands 2020 is the continuation of of the music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. You can expect a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more.

 

Lost Lands 2020 tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission tickets as weekend passes. Early Entry passes are also on sale, camping options include Festival and Jurassic options. Hit the Lost Lands tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets.

 

The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

This is one of those festivals that runs the risk of selling out BEFORE the lineup comes out, due to an extremely dedicated audience similar to what you see with the people who go to Bonnaroo or Electric Forest. At the time of publishing, the lineup isn't out yet, but they're already at Tier three tickets, and they've only been on sale for a week.

 

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The dates are September 25 - 27.

 

 

 

 

 

Lost Lands tickets are on sale! Tickets are available as General Admission tickets as weekend passes. Early Entry passes are also on sale, camping options include Festival and Jurassic options.

 

LOST LANDS 2020 LINEUP

 

The Lost Lands lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The previous Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and more. Check back for updates!

 

 

