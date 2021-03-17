     
 
LOST LANDS 2021 TICKETS ARE ON SALE THURSDAY
 
Lost Lands 2021
 
Photo by @jbajsel for Lost Lands
 

Lost Lands 2021 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more!

 

Lost Lands 2021 tickets will go on on sale Thursday, March 18 at 2:00 PM EST. General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets will be on sale. Hit the Lost Lands tickets button below for details on tickets and prices.

 

 

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival. Friday & Saturday. The last Lost Lands lineup included Excision B2B Illenium, Slander B2B Spag Heddy, Peekaboo, Mastodon, Blunts & Blondes B2B HE$H, Zeds Dead and so many more.

 

The official Lost Lands 2021 dates are September 24 -26. The festival is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme. You're encouraged to "escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass." If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

 

Lost Lands 2021

 

Lost Lands 2021 dates are official: September 24 - 26, tickets are on sale soon

 
   
 
