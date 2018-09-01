     
 
Start Date: September 1
End Date: September 2
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
USA
 
 
 
 

Made in America 2018 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser). Tickets are on sale!

 

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.)

 

It happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. There's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink. The Made in America dates are Sept. 1 - 2, 2018! It's this weekend!

 

The Made in America 2018 lineup and Made in America 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

There's a livestream on Tidal and the schedule starts at 1:00 PM EST each day.

 

The Made In America 2018 schedule

 

Made In America tickets are now on sale!

 

This could be you at Made In America 2018

 

Philly represent!

 

 

 

 

 

