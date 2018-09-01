Made in America 2018 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser). Tickets are on sale!

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.)

It happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. There's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink. The Made in America dates are Sept. 1 - 2, 2018! It's this weekend!

The Made in America 2018 lineup and Made in America 2018 tickets are below!

Made In America 2018 Community

