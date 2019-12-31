     
 
Made in America 2019
Start Date: August 31
End Date: September 1
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
USA
 
 
 
 

Made in America 2019 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser).

 

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.)

 

It happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. There's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.

 

The confirmed Made in America dates are Aug. 31 - Sept. 1, 2019.

 

Made In America 2019 Community

Made in America 2019 Lineup

Who do you want to see in the Made In America lineup?
