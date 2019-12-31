Made in America 2019 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser).
Made In America tickets are on sale!
There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.)
It happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. There's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.
The confirmed Made in America dates are Aug. 31 - Sept. 1, 2019.
The Made in America 2019 lineup and Made in America 2019 tickets are below!
Join our Facebook Event Group to get Made In America updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >
What are YOU wearing to Made In America 2019? Use our promo code SPACELAB (all caps) to get 10% off at www.vibedration.com & www.iheartraves.com!
Made In America 2019 tickets are on sale! SEE TICKETS >
Make Made In America 2019 incredible SHOP NOW >
Made In America 2019 will have more than just music
Made In America 2019 will feature a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music.
Made In America 2019 can be your best festival weekend of the year
Check back for updates on when the Made In America 2019 lineup will be announced SEE LINEUP >
Made In America tickets for 2019 are on sale! SEE TICKETS >
Who do you want in the Made In America 2019 lineup? TELL US >