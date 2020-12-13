     
 
Made in America 2020
Start Date: September 5
End Date: September 6
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
 

Made In America 2020 tickets are now on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets.

 

Made in America 2020 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser). Check back for updates on the lineup!

 

The CONFIRMED 2020 Made in America dates are Sep 5 - 6. This has been confirmed on TicketMaster, The Made In America ticketing site.

 

The last Made In America lineup has Travis Scott and Cardi B as headliners; Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Gucci Mane, Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson.Paak, Dominic Fike, Alina Baraz, Jay Critch Melii, Buddy, IDK, Charly Bliss, Angelica Vila also topped the lineup.

 

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.) It usually happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and there's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.

 

The Made in America 2020 lineup and Made in America 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Made In America tickets are now on sale! General Admission tickets are available in limited supply.

 

Made In America 2020 MEDIA

 

Made In America 2020

Made In America 2020

 

Made In America 2020 is your chance to get your festfam together

 

 

Made In America 2020

 

Made in America 2020 Lineup

 

Made In America 2020 lineup

 

 

The Made In America lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

