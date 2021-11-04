The Made In America 2021 tickets early bird presale has ended, check for updates on when passes will go back on sale. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to Made In America tickets.

Made in America 2021 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser). Check back for updates on the lineup!

The 2021 Made in America dates are Sep 4 - 6. This has been confirmed on TicketMaster, The Made In America ticketing site.

The last Made In America lineup had Travis Scott and Cardi B as headliners; Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Gucci Mane, Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson.Paak, Dominic Fike, Alina Baraz, Jay Critch Melii, Buddy, IDK, Charly Bliss, Angelica Vila also topped the lineup.

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.) It usually happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and there's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.

The Made in America 2021 lineup and Made in America 2021 tickets are below!

