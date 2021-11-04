Made in America 2021

The last Made In America lineup had Travis Scott and Cardi B as headliners; Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Gucci Mane, Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson.Paak, Dominic Fike, Alina Baraz, Jay Critch Melii, Buddy, IDK, Charly Bliss, Angelica Vila also topped the lineup.
There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.) It usually happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and there's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.