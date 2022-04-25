Made in America 2022 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser). Check back for updates on the lineup!

Made In America 2022 tickets are on sale. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to Made In America tickets.

The Made In America lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Made In America 2022 lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

The 2022 Made in America dates are Sep 3 - 4. This has been confirmed on the Made In America website.

The last Made In America lineup had Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, as well as Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and A$AP Ferg.

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.) It usually happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and there's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.

