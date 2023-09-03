Made in America 2023 is held in Philadelphia, and features a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. It was created by Jay-Z (with Budweiser). Check back for updates on the lineup!

Made In America 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to Made In America tickets.

The Made In America lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Made In America 2023 lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Made in America 2023 dates are Sep 2 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These date's aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Made In America always happens on Labor Day weekend, so it's a fairly safe bet the it will happen on the same weekend in 2023.

The previous Made In America lineup had Bad Bunny, Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Jasmine Sullivan, Burna Boy and more.

There's five stages to choose from: the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage and Freedom Stage. Each tends to stick to a type of music (hip-hop, RnB, electronic music, etc.) It usually happens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and there's also amusement rides, interactive activities and food and drink.

The Made in America 2023 lineup and Made in America 2023 tickets are below!